VIDEO! RPF jawan saves life of passenger who fell on tracks

RPF jawan came to the rescue of the passenger and saved his life. The incident at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru has been captured on CCTV.

The man slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train. The citizens started shouting and RPF jawan came running. He saved the passenger by risking his life. The thrill was captured on a CCTV camera.

"Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru," Ministry of Railways tweeted.