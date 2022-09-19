Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

A video going viral on social media shows a dog chained to a car driven by a doctor being dragged on the road in Jodhpur.

The police booked a case against the driver on the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

On the other hand, the principal of SN Medical College Dilip Kachhwaha has given a show cause notice to the accused doctor and sought response within 24 hours. Pukar Animal NGO has also registered a case at Shastrinagar police station following the case.

The video was shot in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday, as per the reports.

Aparna Bissa of the NGO said that Dr Rajneesh Galwa is an Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at MGH.

"The person who did this is a Dr Rajneesh Gwala and the dog's legs have multiple fractures and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur. Please spread this video so that CP Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence," reads the tweet of the NGO which carries the video.

On the information, the dog home workers reached the spot and sent the dog for treatment. Some people alleged that when they tried to stop the doctor's car, he tried to hit them with the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the doctor said that the dog often enters the house and keeps barking outside the house and that is why he was going to leave the dog in the corporation's enclosure.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor