Video shows Raj MLA 'kicking' man's turban; BJP says people will kick out Cong govt in same way

Jaipur, Oct 17 In a purported video, Rajasthan Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri was seen kicking and tossing the turban of a person.

As the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders condemned the MLA's alleged act and have said that the Congress government will also be "thrown out of power just the same way the MLA threw the turban of this man".

State BJP chief C.P. Joshi said that on one side the Congress is raising the slogan of Jan Samman Jai Rajasthan, on the other hand, their MLA insults the man by "kicking away his turban".

"This is just an example, in the last five years Congress has worked to humiliate all sections of the society including farmers, youth and women. In Rajasthan, turban is considered a symbol of pride and honour. Kicking the turban by a public representative is condemnable. Congress did not do any work for five years, if a person goes to the public representative with his complaint then they misbehave with him. Their entire focus is on corruption and filling their pockets," Joshi added.

"The Home Ministry, which is meant to protect the public, was misused by the Chief Minister just to save his power. The people of the state have resolved to uproot this inefficient and useless government," he said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: "After coming to power, Congress leaders start considering themselves as English Viceroys... There are not many days left, their hangover will come down in the elections."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor