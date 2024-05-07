Video: Tejashwi Yadav Undergoes MRI For Persistent Back Pain, Continues Poll Campaign With Painkillers, Injections

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, is battling with persistent back pain, enduring discomfort in his spinal segment for the past 10 days, with an exacerbation over the last 4 days. Late on Monday evening, he underwent an MRI at IGIMS Hospital in Patna due to the increasing severity of his back pain. Despite this, he is continuing with his election meetings after taking painkillers.

Get well soon ⁦@yadavtejashwi⁩! Lade ke ba, jeete ke ba! 🤞👌 pic.twitter.com/DsE4vuJjXa — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 7, 2024

The former deputy CM is deeply involved in an intense election campaign at present. Despite his health challenges, his commitment to his election campaign remains steadfast. Doctors have advised him to take three weeks of bed rest, yet he persists in holding election rallies, relying on painkillers and injections, while soliciting votes for Grand Alliance candidates.

During an election rally in Forbesganj, Araria, Tejashwi Yadav's health suddenly deteriorated, causing difficulty in walking due to his back pain. Security personnel assisted him from the stage to his car. Despite his discomfort, Tejashwi Yadav addressed the rally, mentioning that doctors have prescribed him three weeks of bed rest, but he continues his campaign, carrying painkillers and injections. He emphasised that compared to the suffering of unemployed individuals, his pain is insignificant. He stressed his commitment to eradicating unemployment and defeating the BJP to provide relief from joblessness.

Earlier, Tejashwi expressed his determination via Twitter, stating that no matter how daunting the obstacle or how much pain he endures, he won't stop, bow down, or tire. He highlighted people's frustration with the NDA government in Bihar and the need to keep fighting against inflation, authoritarianism, oppression, and injustice. He emphasized that he won't let his suffering impede his steps forward, as doing so would extinguish people's hopes and allow Bihar to continue suffering.

Tejashwi reiterated his determination to keep moving forward until the goal is achieved, stating that it's not in his nature to give up without reaching the goal. Despite completing a hundred rallies in the last 50 days and with only two phases of elections completed, he remains geared up for the remaining five phases.

The RJD is spearheading the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which includes the Congress and left parties. The opposition alliance aims to diminish the NDA's dominance in the eastern state, even after JD(U), led by CM Nitish Kumar, departed from the alliance. In the 2019 elections, the NDA convincingly outperformed the Mahagathbandhan, securing 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.