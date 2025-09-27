Vijay calls TN Minister Senthil Balaji DMK's 'ATM machine' at rally in Karur

Chennai, Sep 27 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay, on Saturday, launched a direct attack on the DMK government, alleging that former Minister V. Senthil Balaji functions as "an ATM machine delivering corruption money to the DMK family round the clock".

Addressing a large rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur after completing his morning campaign in Namakkal, the TVK Chief accused the DMK of protecting tainted leaders and said the people are openly speaking about the former Minister's role in collecting illicit funds.

"People here say he (V. Senthil Balaji) is an ATM for the DMK family, delivering corruption money 24 hours a day. I am not saying this; the people in the town are saying it," Vijay declared, mocking the grand felicitation recently organised for Minister Senthil Balaji despite his removal from the state Cabinet.

He criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for turning a blind eye to corruption and asked why the DMK government continues to shield those accused of major scams.

He also charged that police in the district have been rendered powerless.

"Do the police have protection here or not? It seems their hands are tied," he said, adding confidently, "In just six months, power will change, the scene will change."

Vijay also announced that his party would bring a special scheme to promote date palm cultivation in Karur and pledged to push for an airport in the district.

Taking a swipe at the DMK's last-minute efforts to secure Centre's approval for the project, he said, "The (DMK) government is ending soon. Now the Minister has gone to ask the Centre for an airport. Sir, Minister, is this your postbox?"

He added that an airport could transform Karur's textile industry but stressed it should be built without hurting local communities, unlike controversial plans in other districts.

Vijay also blamed uncontrolled sand mining and illegal quarries for turning Karur into a drought-prone area.

"Who is responsible for this, Chief Minister? Your own men said if you take power at 11 a.m., you can start sand looting by 11:05 a.m.," he alleged.

Vijay's sharp attack on DMK's corruption and promises of targeted development underscore his strategy to project TVK as a serious challenger to both the DMK and AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor