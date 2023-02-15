Vijayan's former aide Sivasankar sent to 5 days ED custody

Kochi, Feb 15 A court in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday sent M.Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to five days Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

IAS officer Sivasankar, who had retired on January 31, was arrested close to midnight by the ED on Tuesday in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to alleged fund irregularities in Kerala flood relief.

Even though the ED sought 10 days custody, the court gave only 5 days and directed the officials to see that after every two hours of questioning, there should be a break.

Sivasankar informed the court that he is being questioned for 12 hours at a stretch and his health is not good to stand such lengthy questioning.

On Wednesday morning, Swapna Suresh the prime accused in both gold smuggling and Life Mission cases said that she was sad at his arrest, but also happy as the probe is finally on the right track.

"Do not know whether I will be arrested as I am also a part of the case, but the other big fish, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, daughter and his son are all beneficiaries. For that, the ED will have to question Vijayan's Private Secretary C.M. Ravindran," said Swapna to the media in Bengaluru where she is presently based.

"Vijayan and his family is the brain behind all this and their interest is only to amass wealth by working against the interest of the state. They have involvement in every single deal. I did what I was asked by Sivasankar as we shared a very cordial relation then," said Swapna.

"I do not mind going back to jail as am sure that all the big fish will also join me. Will do every possible thing to see that it happens," added Swapna.

Sivasankar was arrested after three days of intense questioning that began last week.

The arrest is related to the ongoing probe in Vijayan's pet project 'Life Mission' - intended to provide homes to the poor who lost their houses in the devastating floods of 2018 - relating to Rs 4 crore was allegedly paid as commission to get a contract, as builder Santhosh Eapen told the CBI after he was arrested.

During the first Vijayan government 2016-21, Sivasankar was the final word in all matters where the CM was closely involved, and this case involves the alleged violation of foreign contribution regulations in the Kerala government's flagship project.

The project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district then came under a cloud after the then Congress MLA Anil Akkara approached the CBI alleging massive corruption.

Akkara, on Wednesday, expressed happiness over the arrest of Sivasankar and said the arrests should not stop here as this deal was done with the knowledge at the highest level.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan questioned Vijayan's silence on the development.

"If Vijayan doesn't fear anything, then why is he hell bent on preventing a CBI probe into the Life Mission scam. In the past, when this case was being probed, all of a sudden everything came to a standstill. Vijayan knows everything so let him speak up as the people wish to know," he said.

Minister of State for External Affair V.Muraleedharan said: "With the arrest, one thing is clear, either Vijayan knew everything and was a beneficiary or he being a fool did not understand what was happening in his office. Now let us wait for the probe."

Meanwhile, brushing aside Sivasankar's arrest, CPI state Secretary Kanam Rajendran said the arrest means nothing as Sivasankar is not part of the ruling Left Democratic Front.

Incidentally, this case surfaced after the gold smuggling case came to light in June 2020 in which Sivasankar was jailed.

He was summoned after the ED recently completed a few rounds of questioning of Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case.

Both Swapna Suresh and Sarith, who were employed in the UAE Consulate, were later found to have a role in Life Mission funds misappropriation too.

Trouble began for Sivasankar when the probe located a locker in which cash to the tune of Rs 1 crore was found in a locker belonging to Swapna and a chartered accountant who was close to Sivasankar.

Swapna initially stated that this was the commission that she got, but later changed her position and said this money belonged to Sivasankar.

The ED in the three days of questioning Sivasankar failed to get any positive response to this statement, but arrested him based on evidence that they have collected.

Previously, the state government then had approached the Kerala High Court to stop the probe, but it dismissed the pleas and said that an ongoing CBI probe should continue in the case involving senior government officers and contractors.

The CBI had then taken a position that private company Unitac, carrying out the construction on behalf of a Kerala government body, did not get the contract through a tender.

The project entailed construction of 97 apartments and a health centre, and it was alleged that both the gold smuggling case accused held talks with Unitac and fixed a commission of 30 per cent of the project cost 20 per cent to a UAE official and 10 per cent to Swapna Suresh and other co-accused for approvals and other file movements.

The CBI claimed that Sivasankar had met Unitac owner Eapen at his chamber along with Swapna Suresh and assured full support.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor