Vijay’s TVK bars liquor consumers from attending Oct 27 meet, sets etiquette rules

Chennai, Sep 24 Tamil cinema’s leading actor Vijay's new political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has barred members, who consume alcohol, from attending the party's first state conference on October 27, and has also set some etiquette rules for the attendees.

TVK General Secretary and former MLA from Puducherry, N.Anand has issued the advisory as per the direction of Vijay.

According to TVK leaders, Anand in the advisory has said that the party cadres must desist from attending the first state conference if they consume alcohol.

Party sources also said that Anand has in the advisory directed the party cadres to provide adequate protection and support to women members and sympathisers who attend the conference.

The advisory has also directed the cadres to ensure proper road etiquette and not to disturb other vehicles. The cadres, who are arriving at the venue in two-wheelers, must also ensure that they are not indulging in any bike stunts, the advisory by the party general secretary said.

The TVK advisory also asked the members to provide adequate facilities to the medical team, and the Fire and Rescue service personnel who will be on duty during the conference.

Vijay had earlier announced that the political ideology of the party, its state office-bearers and the policy-based action plan will be announced in this state conference.

The Tamil Superstar in a statement had said, “Our first-ever state conference will be celebrated as a political festival and celebration of ideologies that will guide us and the goals that we will achieve. The conference would spell out the ideology based on which the party will function.“

He also said that the preparatory works of the conference had already commenced and that this would be accelerated soon.

The Tamil Superstar in the statement said that the TVK general secretary N.Anand would meet the Villupuram District Collector and Superintendent of Police with a fresh letter for permission and security.

It may be recalled that the first state conference of the party was earlier scheduled to be held on September 23 but due to various factors, including permission-related issues, it was postponed.

TVK received the Election Commission of India (ECI ) recognition on September 8. The party had in May 2024 published legal notices and had invited stakeholders to express objections if any to the party‘s registration. Tamizhaga Vaazhuvumurai Katchi of Velmurugan had objected to the abbreviation of the TVK but now Vijay has announced that all hurdles have been cleared and that the party has received formal ECI recognition.

The Superstar then announced that the party was now battle-ready and would contest the 2026 Assembly elections from Tamil Nadu.

Vijay announced his party in February and then said that TVK would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the party aimed to contest the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

He had then said that his fan club 'All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyyakam' has been working for the welfare of the people for many years but that it cannot bring full-fledged social, economic and political reforms on its own and for that political power was required.

In August, Vijay released his party flag, which has red on top and bottom with yellow in the middle. A flower resembling Vaagai surrounded by 28 stars at the centre with two trumpeting tuskers facing each other on either side are depicted on the flag.

It may be noted that the ancient Tamil kings used to wear Vagai flower garlands to symbolise their victory.

In the last local body polls in 2021, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyyakam (AITVMI) won 115 seats of the 169 seats they contested. Interestingly, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan‘s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and actor, and director Seeman’s Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) drew a blank in those polls.

