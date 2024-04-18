Vikas Agrahari Joins BJP: Congress State Co-coordinator Quits Party, Joins Saffron Party in Smriti Irani's Presence

Congress state co-coordinator Vikas Agrahari joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister & BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency, Smriti Irani.Vikas Agrahari, a resident of Jagdishpur, was appointed as the Pradesh Sah Samanvayak (State Coordination Secretary) by the Congress party.

On Wednesday, Vikas was appointed as the Pradesh Sah Samanvayak of the Uttar Pradesh Congress's social media department. He was previously associated with the social media department, not the main organization.