Viksit Bharat Ambassador: From rail tracks to stations revamp, Ashwini Vaishnaw explains transformation in Railways

New Delhi, May 16 Union Minister for Railways, Communications and IT, Ashwini Vasihnaw on Thursday gave a detailed insight into the transformative journey of the Indian Railways in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and explained how it was being tailored to take it to next level.

The Union Minister, addressing the Viksit Bharat Ambassador event in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East region, said that new railway tracks are being added to the existing infrastructure, railway stations being refurbished across the country and Vande Bharat trains are being readied to power the way the country commutes.

He said that Railways was run as 'personal fiefdom' during previous regimes, with the then governments exploiting the public carrier for their own political dividends, but it was after PM Modi came to power that drastic changes began taking shape.

"The first change was improvement in the train toilets and cleanliness and hygiene on stations, which nobody would have imagined some years ago," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister pointed out that about 2.5 crore people in the country travel on trains on daily basis, which is equal to Australia's population.

On a yearly basis, about 700 crore people travel in the country via Indian Railways.

The Union Minister, highlighting the neglect and ignorance of Railways during the Congress-led regimes, said that an average of 4 km rail tracks per day, amounting to 1,500 km in an year -- was being built while 5,300 km railway track was developed in the past financial year alone.

He also said that the waiting list on trains will be completely done away within the next 5-6 years.

The Union Minister said that 300 railway stations are undergoing makeovers, including 128 in Maharashtra alone and said that Shivaji terminal, at a whopping investment of Rs 2,700 crore, is being developed as a world-class station while retaining its heritage.

He also took feedback from the Viksit Bharat audience on the structure, design and convenience of Vande Bharat trains and showed a video of Vande Metro and explained how it would add to the ease and comfort of travel.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Vande Metro is set to bring revolution in public transport by ensuring fast connectivity and convenient travel between cities.

He also told the audience that three more corridors of bullet trains are being added, which will lay the foundation for the new generation's prosperity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor