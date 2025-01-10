Viksit Bharat: Youth see start-ups, homegrown firms and Fit India as pillars of growth

New Delhi, Jan 10 With the three-day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue kicking off at city’s Bharat Mandapam, several youth and young achievers shared their ideas and vision for Viksit Bharat and made a strong pitch for creating more start-ups, homegrown companies as well as building a healthier and Fit India.

This landmark event aims to empower youth to present innovative solutions for a progressive and self-reliant nation, aligning with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

A rigorous, merit-based selection process was undertaken to identify 3,000 dynamic and motivated participants from across India for the 'Young Leaders Dialogue'. This included 1,500 representatives from the Viksit Bharat Track, 1,000 from the Traditional Track, and 500 Pathbreakers known for their groundbreaking contributions in 10 thematic areas.

Many of these young achievers shared their visionary ideas with IANS.

Angel Gupta from Team Delhi, presenting on the theme "Making India a Startup Nation," said, “A Viksit Bharat is where the youth have the power to set up their own startups. PM Modi envisions young Indians becoming job creators rather than just job seekers. Meeting him has been an incredible opportunity. We must unite to contribute to India's development.”

Parul from Punjab, focusing on "Tech for Viksit Bharat," emphasised the need for large-scale Indian companies to retain talent.

“Many students aspire to work for global giants like Facebook and Amazon, but India lacks homegrown companies of similar scale. To stop brain drain, we need to create companies that offer opportunities to our youth and support the nation's growth,” she said.

Nandini Singh from Rajasthan, who spoke on "Making India a Fit Nation," shared her recommendations.

“I propose adding the 'Right to Play' in the Constitution, allocating a fixed percentage of CSR funds for sports, and adopting the PPP model for fitness initiatives. Personally, I aim to inspire youth to engage actively in fitness through grassroots efforts.”

The participants will also be taken to 10 designated venues where deliberations will be conducted on 10 identified themes and will see the participation of mentors and domain area experts, including S. Somnath, Pawan Goenka, Amitabh Kant, Sachin Bansal, Ronnie Screwvala, Anand Kumar, Ritesh Aggarwal, Bhaichung Bhutia, Chavvi Rajawat, Kalpana Saroj, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor