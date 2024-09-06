Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Join Congress Ahead of Haryana Assembly Election 2024 (Watch Video)

Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia officially joined the Indian National Congress today, ahead of the Haryana assembly elections 2024. Their decision follows a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on September 4. This development is viewed as a major boost for the Congress party as it prepares for the upcoming elections.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia join the Congress party



Party's general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria present at the joining. pic.twitter.com/BrqEFtJCKn — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

In Delhi, the wrestlers joined the Congress in the presence of the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, and AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria.

#WATCH | Delhi | Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat join the Congress party in the presence of party general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria. pic.twitter.com/LLpAG09Bw5 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

Bajrang Punia, commenting on his move, addressed criticisms from the BJP, saying, "What BJP IT Cell is saying today that we just wanted to do politics...We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they still didn't come. We are paying to raise the voices of women but now we know that BJP stands with atrocities against women, and all other parties stand with us. We will work hard to strengthen the Congress party and the nation...The day Vinesh qualified for finals the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT Cell was celebrating."

#WATCH | Delhi | On joining Congress, Bajrang Punia says, "...What BJP IT Cell is saying today that we just wanted to do politics...We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they still didn't come. We are paying to raise the voices of women but now we know that BJP… pic.twitter.com/FGViVeGJLY — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

Read Also | EC Reschedules Haryana Polling to October 5, Counting to October 8 to Honour Bishnoi Traditions

"The fight is continuing, it hasn't ended yet. It's in Court. We will win that fight as well... With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation. The way we played our game with heart, we will give our best to work for our people. I want to tell my sisters, that I am with them. If there will be no one for you, I will be there, Congress party will be there. I have felt this, and I can assure you that we will be there for sure," Vinesh Phogat said ffter joining the Congress party.