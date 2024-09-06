Vinesh Phogat to Contest from Julana as Congress Releases First List of 31 Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Congress party released its first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on Friday evening, September 6. Vinesh Phogat, a newly joined party leader and former wrestler, has been fielded from the Julana constituency. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda will be contesting from Garhi Sampla Kiloi. Sitting party MLA Mamman Khan has been fielded for the second time from the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency.

Julana assembly seat is located in Jind district and is an important constituency dominated by rural and agricultural populations. In the 2019 assembly polls, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Amarjit Dhanda won from the constituency. He defeated BJP's Parminder Singh Dhull. Congress candidate Dharmender Singh Dhull came in third position with 12,000 votes.