Bajrang Punia Appointed as Working Chairman of All India Kisan Congress

In a significant move ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia as the Working Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, effective immediately.

This decision comes as Punia, along with fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat, officially joined the Congress party on Friday, September 6. Punia, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, has been an outspoken advocate for farmers' rights and has actively participated in protests against the previous government's policies.

Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri @BajrangPunia as the Working Chairman of All India Kisan Congress, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/crB9w6sywH — Congress (@INCIndia) September 6, 2024

His appointment is seen as a strategic effort by the Congress to strengthen its ties with the farmer community and appeal to voters in Haryana, where the party is preparing for the upcoming elections. Both Punia and Phogat met with Kharge in New Delhi to finalize their entry into the party.