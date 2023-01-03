Vintage vehicles in Odisha to get new lease of life

Vintage vehicles will get a new lease of life in Odisha as the state government has introduced a new registration process for classic or vintage vehicles of more than 50 years.

With an aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles, State Transport Authority has implemented the move following the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highway's amendment in Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR) 1989 for the registration of vintage vehicles for their preservation and promotion as heritage vehicles.

As per the offical notification issued by the department "In this new provision the old vehicle L1 & L2 categories (Two wheeler) and M1 category (Four wheeler) having the age more than 50 year old, from the date of first registration after first sale including any vehicle imported into India subject to the condition that such vehicle should be maintained in its original form and should not have undergone any substantial overhaul, which includes any modification in chassis or body shell or engine, are eligible to avail this vintage motor vehicle registration mark."

"The validity in case of the vintage registration mark is 10 years and shall be renewable for a period of 5 year thereafter."

"A vintage motor vehicle is allowed to run on Indian roads only for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, refuelling and maintenance, exhibitions, vintage rallies, and to and fro to such exhibition or car rally."

"The owner of a Vintage Motor Vehicle after assignment of Vintage Registration Mark can also sell his vintage vehicle by applying for transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle and can also change his address by making an application in the manner as provided under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988."

All two- and four-wheelers that are 50+ years old and have been maintained in their original form will be defined as vintage motor vehicles, which will not be driven for regular and commercial purposes and will have to get a special registration, the ministry of road transport and highways has mandated in its amendment in 2021 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, according to Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The new registration rules for vintage vehicles say vehicles that are already registered can retain their original Registration Mark and fresh registrations will take place under a unique VA series.

( With inputs from ANI )

