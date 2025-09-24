Violence in Leh: BJP Office Set Ablaze by Protesters During Statehood, Sixth Schedule Protest (Watch Video)

A massive protest in Leh turned violent as the BJP office in the town was set ablaze, reflecting the intense unrest among the people of Ladakh. Demonstrators, demanding statehood and the region’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, clashed with police during a shutdown organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB). Supporters of the LAB, representing a coalition of religious, social, and political organizations, gathered outside the BJP office to express their frustration over the Centre’s delay in holding “result-oriented” talks addressing long-standing demands. The protest escalated as police intervened, resulting in stone-pelting and the use of teargas to disperse crowds, leaving several vehicles damaged.

Tensions in Ladakh had been mounting since September 23 after two hunger-striking protesters, joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuck, were hospitalized, though their health was reportedly improving. Wangchuck, leading the movement for statehood and Sixth Schedule recognition, rejected the Ministry of Home Affairs’ announcement regarding the High-Powered Committee (HPC) meeting with LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) representatives on October 6 in New Delhi. He demanded the immediate resumption of substantive discussions with the Centre on Ladakh’s longstanding issues. In solidarity, the KDA announced a shutdown on September 25, amplifying the agitation across the Union Territory.

The recent unrest coincides with the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, scheduled next month, highlighting the political sensitivity in the region. Ladakh, carved out as a Union Territory in 2019 from Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed the BJP winning the previous 2020 LAHDC elections. The current protests signal growing public impatience over unfulfilled promises of statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, alongside frustration over delays in talks with the central government. Authorities remain cautious as demonstrators continue mobilizing, emphasizing that the region’s political future and governance demands are central to the ongoing civil unrest in Leh and Kargil districts.