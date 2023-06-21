"Violence in Manipur left deep wound in conscience of our Nation": Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in Manipur, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

"The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation," she said in a tweet.

During an address on the official Twitter handle of the grand old party, Sonia Gandhi appealed for peace and harmony in the strife-infested northeast state.

She expressed sadness after thousands of people were "displaced" due to the violence in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

"I am deeply saddened to see the people forced to flee the only place they call home. I appeal for peace and harmony. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit," she said in another tweet.

She expressed hope that the people of Manipur will "overcome this ordeal".

"I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal," she further said in another tweet.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government on Tuesday extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor