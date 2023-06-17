Viper bites bystander in Kerala hospital
Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 A woman bystander was bitten by a viper at a
state-run hospital in Kerala's Kannur district, sources said on Saturday.
Fifty-five-year-old Latha was administered first aid and rushed to the Pariyaram Medical College hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.
