Viral Hepatitis: Health Department Urges Vigilance After Death in Kerala’s Malappuram

In Malappuram district of Kerala, a 41-year-old man passed away on Friday due to viral hepatitis, marking the sixth confirmed case of the disease in the area within the last three months. This unfortunate incident has prompted the health department to issue a warning, urging the public to remain vigilant against the spread of the disease.

According to District Medical Officer R. Renuka, the individual, a resident of Chaliyar panchayat, succumbed to viral hepatitis on Friday morning while receiving medical care at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The District Medical Officer, as stated by the District Public Relations Department, highlighted that Malappuram district has recorded 3,184 suspected instances of viral hepatitis and 1,032 confirmed cases since the beginning of this year. Among these cases, there have been five suspected deaths and five confirmed deaths. One fatality was reported in March, while four occurred in April.

The statement highlighted that the highest number of cases was reported in Pothukal, Kuzhimanna, Omanur, Pookotoor, Morayur, Peruvallur panchayats, and Malappuram municipality.

Viral hepatitis, stemming from microorganisms within the virus group, typically presents symptoms including fever, decreased appetite, nausea, vomiting, yellowing of the eyes, and urine discoloration.