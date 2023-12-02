Visually-challenged man assaulted, forced to chant 'Jai Sriram' in K'taka

Koppal, (Karnataka) Dec 2 In a shocking incident, a group of youths burnt the beard of a visually-challenged elderly Muslim man and forced him to chant 'Jai Sriram' slogans in Koppal district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The group had committed the act on the pretext of giving a lift to the victim.

According to police, 65-year-old Hussein Saab, a resident of Mehaboobnagar is the victim. He is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place on November 25 near Siddikeri Railway Bridge in Gangavathi town when the man was returning to Gangavathi from Hospet late at night.

He was waiting for the auto when the accused came on a bike, forcefully took him on their vehicle on the pretext of giving lift.

They then took him under the railway bridge, burnt his beard and forced him to chant 'Jai Sriram' slogans.

After assaulting him brutally, the youth robbed cash and went away. He was forced to spend the night under the railway bridge.

He was noticed by shepherds in the morning and they escorted him to his house.

Hussain Saab had registered a police complaint in this regard.

Koppal SP Yashoda Vantagodi visited the spot and assured that the accused would be tracked soon.

Further investigation is on.

