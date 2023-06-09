Viveka murder case: SC to hear on June 13 plea challenging anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP

New Delhi, June 9 The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea on June 13 against the Telangana High Court order allowing anticipatory bail to YSRCP MP from Kadapa Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The plea has been filed by Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Narreddy, mentioned the matter before a vacation bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal.

Seeking urgent hearing on the petition, Luthra said, "He is the principal conspirator in the death of my father. He is a local MP. He is getting political support from the administration, who ensured that the CBI could not arrest him... The high court has gone on certain media reports..."

The apex court scheduled the matter for hearing on June 13.

Narreddy contended that the high court virtually accepted the entire case put forth by the accused and disregarded the evidence collected by the CBI. Narreddy, in the special leave petition, pointed out that Kadapa MP from the ruling party had not cooperated with the CBI by evading notices for appearance.

The plea submitted that the high court allowed the anticipatory bail to the accused contrary to the law laid down by this court. The plea argued that the high court held a mini trial, gave findings and made comments on the merits of the prosecution case.

On May 31, the Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy with certain conditions in the murder case. Justice M. Laxman, who had completed the hearing last week, pronounced the order on Wednesday.

The court granted anticipatory bail subject to certain conditions. It directed that the MP should not leave the country without prior permission from the CBI. "The petitioner shall not tamper with the prosecution witnesses or alter any evidence," read the order.

The MP had not appeared before the CBI on May 16 and May 19 in Hyderabad. On May 16, he cited prior-fixed official engagements in Pulivendula as the reason and sought four days' time. On May 19, he conveyed to the CBI that he would not be able to appear before it as his mother took ill. She was admitted to a hospital in Kurnool and the MP was also staying there.

The central agency had issued a fresh notice on May 19, directing him to appear before it at its Hyderabad office on May 22.

Amid reports of the CBI officials reaching Kurnool for possible arrest, he wrote to the CBI seeking exemption from appearance till May 27 in view of his mother's condition.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor