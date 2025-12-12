Vizag to be developed as world-class knowledge, tech hub: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam, Dec 12 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that Visakhapatnam will be developed as a world-class Knowledge and technology hub with the best living standards.

Describing Visakhapatnam as a most beautiful city free from pollution and the safest city with good people, the Chief Minister said several global companies, including Google, Microsoft and Amazon, are ready to set up their offices in Visakhapatnam.

Participating in ground breaking ceremony of Cognizant Technologies here, along with IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam is going to be a game-changer in the technology revolution, and Visakhapatnam and the surrounding districts will be developed as an economic region.

It may be noted that the state government allotted 22 acres of land for the Cognizant company, and the company came forward to invest Rs 1,583 crore to build 8000-seat facility in Visakhapatnam. Initially, the company started its operations with one thousand associates.

The Chief Minister said that the Cognizant CEO promised to increase the employee strength to 25,000. He said that he is happy to lay the foundations for eight other companies, including Tech Tammina, Satwa Developers, Imaginnovate Tech Solutions India, Fluentgrid Limited, Motherson Technologies, Qorp Technosoft, CAN Healthcare, RCM Services and Nanrel Technologies simultaneously.

Stating that there is no dearth in talent among youth, the Chief Minister said that young people from the state are serving in IT around the world. He promised full cooperation to Cognizant and appealed to the company authorities to complete the development of the campus in less than one year.

He said Visakhapatnam will emerge as a knowledge economy and IT destination, and become the most happening city with the completion of Bhogapuram airport and a destination for tourism.

Google is going to set up an AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, and several other companies are also coming forward to set up their operations here.

CM Naidu said the cost of living in Visakhapatnam is 20 per cent less when compared to other cities. He said that Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of more than Rs 20 lakh crore, including Rs 13.5 lakh crore during the CII partnership in Visakhapatnam alone. Quantum valley will be developed in Amaravati, and the first quantum computer will be produced in six months, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is giving top priority to industries and start-ups through the speed of doing business and opening of Escrow accounts. He said the growth rate in AP will be increased to 15 per cent soon.

Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh will be developed as an economic powerhouse. He stated that the setting up of the Cognizant company will become a milestone in the development of Visakhapatnam as a global technology hub.

Cognizant CEO Ravikumar said that the company look forward to unlocking the full potential of Visakhapatnam’s talent and innovation spirit.

He said Cognizant has established new delivery centres in Bhubaneswar, Indore, Techfin centre in Gift City, Gujarat. He said that of the 3.4 lakh employees of the company, 70 per cent of employees are based in India.

