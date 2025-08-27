Vizhinjam Port emerges as South Asia’s new maritime powerhouse: Kerala Ports Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 Kerala’s Vizhinjam International Port has crossed a historic milestone in record time, positioning itself as a global player in maritime trade, state Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan said on Wednesday.

The port has handled over 1.012 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) within just nine months of commencing commercial operations, outperforming projections by more than threefold, the minister said.

"When operations began on December 3, 2024, the concession agreement had estimated that the port would handle around 300,000 containers in its first year. Instead, Vizhinjam has already tripled that figure and is now on track to process 1.3–1.4 million TEUs by December 2025. Such rapid scaling has stunned the global shipping industry, where only a handful of ports have exceeded installed capacity within their debut year," he added.

Vasavan went on to point out that in less than a year, over 460 ships have docked at Vizhinjam, including 27 ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) measuring nearly 400 meters.

"Notably, the port became the first in South Asia to berth the world’s largest cargo vessel, MSC Irina. Another landmark achievement was handling 10,576 containers from a single vessel, MSC Paloma, setting a new Indian record," he said.

"The port’s success is attributed to efficient operations by Adani Vizhinjam Port, robust support from the Kerala government, cooperation from local fishing communities, and strong collaboration with shipping lines," he added.

Equipped with 24 automated yard cranes and 8 semi-automated ship-to-shore cranes, Vizhinjam is also South Asia’s first automated container port.

Women operators from the local community are among those steering these advanced systems, reflecting a blend of cutting-edge technology and inclusive workforce participation.

Strategic connectivity has amplified Vizhinjam’s momentum.

The port now offers direct services to Europe, the US, Africa, and China, reducing India’s dependence on foreign transhipment hubs such as Colombo, Dubai, and Singapore.

"This shift is expected to save the Indian economy crores in additional logistics costs, while boosting Kerala’s position on the global trade map," said Vasavan.

Road and rail links to Vizhinjam are progressing on schedule, promising seamless hinterland connectivity.

With its strong start, Vizhinjam has become a benchmark for India’s maritime future, transforming Kerala into a critical gateway for international trade.

