'Vocal for Local': Gifted 'Swadeshi' things to world leaders during G-20 Summit, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 30 Reiterating his appeal to promote 'Swadeshi', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he kept the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' at the forefront while selecting gifts for world leaders during the recently concluded G-20 Summit.

Addressing the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said, "I always urge you all to carry forward the mantra of 'Vocal for Local'. Just a few days ago, during the G-20 Summit, when it came to presenting gifts to several world leaders, I reiterated this sentiment, 'Vocal for Local'. In the gifts I presented to world leaders on behalf of my countrymen, this sentiment was carefully kept in mind."

"During the G-20, I presented a bronze statue of Nataraja to the President of South Africa. This is a wonderful example of Chola-era craftsmanship, rooted in the cultural heritage of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu," PM Modi mentioned.

He added that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received a silver horse replica that reflects the craftsmanship of Udaipur, Rajasthan, while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was gifted a silver Buddha replica displaying the famed silver art of Telangana and Karimnagar.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was given a silver mirror decorated with floral motifs, representing traditional Karimnagar metal craft, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was presented with a brass 'uruli' from Mannar, Kerala.

"My aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art, and traditions, and to provide a global platform to the talent of our artisans," PM Modi said.

He noted that millions across India have embraced the essence of 'Vocal for Local'.

"This year, when you went to the market for festive shopping, you must have noticed one thing. People's preferences and the goods brought into their homes clearly indicated that the country was returning to Swadeshi. People were willingly choosing Indian products. Even the small shopkeepers felt this change. This time, the youth also gave a boost to the 'Vocal for Local' campaign," he added.

With Christmas and New Year shopping season approaching, the Prime Minister added, "A new round of shopping is about to begin in the coming days. I will remind you again, remember the mantra of 'Vocal for Local', buy only what is made in the country, sell only what bears the hard work by a citizen of the country."

