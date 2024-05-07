Vokkaliga community will turn against Congress for arresting H.D. Revanna: K'taka LoP

Bengaluru, May 7 Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has claimed that the Vokkaliga community will turn against the Congress following the arrest of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's son H.D. Revanna.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, BJP leader Ashoka claimed that the way the Lingayat community "turned hostile towards the Congress after late CM Veerendra Patil was meted with injustice by the party, in the same manner following the injustice done to the Vokkaliga community and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, Vokkaligas will also turn hostile to the Congress in the coming days".

"H.D. Revanna's case and his son Prajwal Revanna's case are different. Prajwal’s case is being probed and there is no objection to it. In H.D. Revanna's case, it is evident that he was arrested intentionally. He is arrested in a kidnapping case. The victim’s family has been forced to issue statements. This is a political conspiracy," LoP Ashoka said refuting the allegations against JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, who was arrested recently by the Karnataka Police on charges of kidnapping one of the victims in the sex scandal case involving his son Prajwal Revanna.

"The people of the state know about this conspiracy. This is being done to end Vokkaliga leadership in the state by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his team, there is no doubt about it," he claimed.

