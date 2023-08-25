"Vote NOTA, I will win": BJP MP's statement reignites debate on EVM tampering allegations
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 25, 2023 01:36 PM 2023-08-25T13:36:25+5:30 2023-08-25T13:38:31+5:30
Allegations of election process rigging and tampering with voting machines have persisted in recent years. Opposition parties have consistently brought up this matter on a national scale, directing their criticism towards the BJP. The BJP, in response, has consistently denied any tampering with the voting machines. However, a recent statement from a BJP MP is anticipated to spark fresh controversy surrounding the integrity of voting machines.
He is Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP MP .— Aravind Alishetty (@aravindalishety) August 22, 2023
He is Publicly stating that no matter whom you vote for—NOTA, the car symbol, or the hand symbol— I will win.
His statement & Confidence Says about the potential of EVM tampering by the BJP. @Cryptic_Miind @Pun_Starr pic.twitter.com/zDdk62h0rT
BJP's Telangana MP Dharmapuri Arvind has made a significant statement, and currently, his statement is going viral.
"If you cast your vote for NOTA, I will win. If you vote for 'car' (BRS), I will win. If you vote for 'hand' (Congress), then also 'Kamal' (BJP) will win. Aayega to Modi hi (Modi will come)," Dharmapuri Arvind made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Telangana's Nizamabad constituency on Wednesday.