"Vote NOTA, I will win": BJP MP's statement reignites debate on EVM tampering allegations

Allegations of election process rigging and tampering with voting machines have persisted in recent years. Opposition parties have consistently brought up this matter on a national scale, directing their criticism towards the BJP. The BJP, in response, has consistently denied any tampering with the voting machines. However, a recent statement from a BJP MP is anticipated to spark fresh controversy surrounding the integrity of voting machines.

He is Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP MP .



He is Publicly stating that no matter whom you vote for—NOTA, the car symbol, or the hand symbol— I will win.



His statement & Confidence Says about the potential of EVM tampering by the BJP. @Cryptic_Miind @Pun_Starr pic.twitter.com/zDdk62h0rT — Aravind Alishetty (@aravindalishety) August 22, 2023

BJP's Telangana MP Dharmapuri Arvind has made a significant statement, and currently, his statement is going viral.

“If you cast your vote for NOTA, I will win. If you vote for ‘car’ (BRS), I will win. If you vote for ‘hand’ (Congress), then also ‘Kamal’ (BJP) will win. Aayega to Modi hi (Modi will come)," Dharmapuri Arvind made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Telangana's Nizamabad constituency on Wednesday.