Voting for Presidential elections on 18th July, counting of votes on 21st July

The voting for Presidential elections will be held on 18th July, counting of votes on 21st July, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday.

A total of 4,809 electors will vote in the Presidential elections 2022. No political party can issue a whip to its members, said Kumar.

President Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to end on July 24.

The President of India is elected by the members of electoral college consisting of elected Members of Parliament and elected members of all the Assemblies. Nominated members are not eligible to vote.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.