Want to become rich in the new year, keep these special things at home before 2022

There are only 5 days left till the arrival of New Year 2022. The current year has been bad for many people in terms of money. Regarding 2022, everyone wishes that there would not be any problem regarding money. This year itself, if some special measures are taken related to Goddess Lakshmi of wealth, then the grace of mother Lakshmi will remain in the new year. Let us know what things will keep the coming year happy by keeping things in the safe or money place.

Shellfish and saffron

On Friday, tie 5 shells and a little saffron in a yellow cloth with a silver coin and keep it in a safe or place to keep money. Also keep some turmeric lumps along with it.

Bhojpatra and red Sandalwood

Dissolve red sandalwood in water and write ‘Shree’ with peacock feathers on unripe birch leaves. Then keep this Bhojpatra in the safe. Mother Lakshmi will shower grace soon. At the same time money will increase.

Money machine

Keep Aishwarya Vriddhi Yantra or Dhanda Yantra in a safe or money place. Place one of these two instruments in the place of wealth or in the safe after proper pujan. With this measure the vault will never be empty. There will also be blessings in wealth.

Dextral conch

The dextral conch is believed to be related to Goddess Lakshmi. When it is kept in the vault, mother Lakshmi herself is attracted towards it and all the problems related to money are solved. At the same time, happiness and prosperity remain in the house.

Pooja betel nut

Pooja betel nut is considered to be a form of Gauri-Ganesh. Worship it at home and keep it in a safe or money place. It is believed that where Ganesha resides, mother Lakshmi also resides.