"Want to thank PM Modi, CM Yogi," a passenger on his first journey on Vande Bharat in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : Passengers travelling from the first Vande Bharat train from Gorakhpur on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for choosing Gorakhpur for Vande Bharat.

Atish Dhar Chaturvedi, a passenger on his first journey on the Vande Bharat train said, "I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi who chose Gorakhpur for Vande Bharat. It was very important to run this train from here, we were also waiting for some special train from Gorakhpur to Lucknow."

Highlighting the features of the train, the passenger said that the facility of the Vande Bharat train is like a flight.

Another passenger Ajit Dixit also praised PM Modi and said that he has advanced connectivity in the country.

"PM Modi has advanced connectivity in the country. Travelling by Vande Bharat will be a good experience. The fare price can be reduced. The most important feature is that passengers can reach Lucknow in 4 hours and the Vande Bharat Express is also connecting Ayodhya," says Ajit Dixit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two new and upgraded versions of Vande Bharat Express trains at Gorakhpur Station in Uttar Pradesh.

The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries including the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, public representatives and special guests.

Marking a new era of comfortable and enhanced rail travel experiences, the two new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate between Gorakhpur-Lucknow via Ayodhya and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati).

These trains will significantly improve connectivity among state capitals and other cities, reduce travel time, and enhance the overall comfort of the journey. The Vande Bharat trains aim to disseminate the message of a New India - Viksit Bharat - to every nook and corner of the nation, an official statement read.

Vande Bharat Express trains offer a plethora of superior amenities that will provide passengers with a world-class and comfortable travel experience. They also boast advanced state-of-the-art safety features, including KAVACH technology. Each train is equipped with bogies that have fully suspended traction motors, enabling an operational speed of 160 kmph. The advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and safe journey, enhancing the overall comfort of passengers.

Furthermore, the design of these trains contributes to Indian Railways' commitment to environmental sustainability. By eliminating power cars and incorporating an advanced regenerative braking system, the Vande Bharat Express helps save approximately 30 per cent on electricity, making a positive impact on the railways' green footprint.

