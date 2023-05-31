Wanted criminal arrested in Ahmedabad; illegal weapons seized

Ahmedabad, May 31 The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday apprehended a wanted criminal involved in a series of crimes, including loot and murder, an official said.

The police recovered two firearms from the possession of the accused. These included a country-made pistol along with 12 cartridges.

The arrested individual has been identified as Alkeshsingh a.k.a. Akhilesh alias Dalveersingh Bhadoria.

The total value of the seized weapons amounts to Rs 46,200.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act Section 25(1)(B-A) and the GP Act Section 135.

The arrest came after an intensive investigation carried out by a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Branch, AD Parmar, under the guidance of Joint Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad City Crime Branch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor