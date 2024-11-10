Waqf Land Dispute: Karnataka Government Warns Officials Over Eviction Notices to Farmers

Karnataka government has issued a stern warning to officials, stating that disciplinary action will be taken against those involved in altering land mutation records or serving eviction notices to farmers under the Waqf Act.

In a letter addressed to regional commissioners and deputy commissioners, Revenue Department Principal Secretary Rajender Kumar Kataria emphasized that recent complaints about land properties being transferred to the Karnataka Board of Waqfs prompted a review. Following this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting to address the issue.

The letter further stated that during the meeting, it was decided that all previous directions issued by any government office or authority regarding changes to the land mutation records have been officially withdrawn.

