Waqf land row: Farmers will march to K'taka CM's home if issue persists, warns Kumaraswamy

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Nov 4 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has warned the ruling Congress in Karnataka, cautioning that if the Waqf land issue is not resolved soon, farmers may take drastic measures and storm into the homes of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and ministers.

While speaking to the media in Doddanahalli village during a campaign in the Channapatna constituency, Kumaraswamy questioned if the Congress government had integrity.

“How long will you keep deceiving people like this? Are you favouring one community while neglecting another? Apologise to the public and resolve this issue, or else it won’t be long before people take matters into their own hands and march to your homes,” he warned.

Recently, a Congress MLC said people would enter the Governor’s residence as they did in the residence of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister. Don’t be surprised if the same happens to you. Don’t test the patience of the farmers,” he warned.

Kumaraswamy criticised CM Siddaramaiah’s recent statements, saying, “During my tenure as CM, I never saw any Waqf-related files come before me. Decisions related to Waqf were made even during the tenures of former CMs B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. CM Siddaramaiah’s statement on this matter lacks responsibility.”

He further clarified, “Neither farmers’ lands, nor the lands of Hindu temples, nor the hills in Ramanagara were given to Waqf during my time. I don’t understand on what basis the CM made such claims. Don’t blame others for your own mistakes. If there was any error on my part, let it be brought before the people,” he challenged Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy argued that if any Waqf-related matters were dealt with during his tenure, Congress leaders were to blame. “The revenue minister at the time was Krishna

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda holds the Revenue portfolio currently.

He added, “If I am unnecessarily dragged into this issue, I am ready to face it. I will not run away. A Chief Minister should not lie. Although he chants 'Satyameva Jayate' like a truth-seeker, he is going around spreading falsehoods every day,” he reacted angrily.

Kumaraswamy further urged CM Siddaramaiah to speak with more accountability.

He criticised Congress for dividing people along religious and caste lines. “This is the downfall of Congress; even AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has acknowledged it. Their conduct is leading Congress to ruin,” he added.

