'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal flown to Assam, to be taken to Dibrugarh jail

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 23 : The aircraft carrying arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh landed in Dibrugarh, Assam on Sunday afternoon.

He was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district in Punjab today morning and is being transported to Dibrugarh jail. Security was stepped up ahead of his arrival in Assam.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh's other associates are also lodged at Dibrugarh jail.

Papalpreet Singh a close aide of the fugitive Khalistan leader was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 11 after he was arrested.

Earlier in March, pro-Khalistan supporters and associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab IGP said that National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning.

"NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing.

"Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

"...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn't enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA...", the IGP said.

The radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" while he was on a run earlier in March.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

