Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Rides Bike From Kareng Eco Camp to Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a bike rally from Kareng Eco Camp to Majuli in Northeast India on Tuesday, February 27. Sarma rode a bike ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with several party supporters following him during the rally. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his bike rally video.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Rides Bike Watch:

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma held a bike rally from Kareng Eco Camp to Majuli. pic.twitter.com/oS8ZbkzM0v — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

In the video, he can be seen wearing a helmet and riding a two-wheeler, waving to the crowd with one hand as he rides. Along the rally route, people of the state gathered on the roadside and showered petals on him as he began his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Later, the chief minister will distribute land pattas to the people of Majuli and Biswanath today. A total of 10,932 people in Majuli and 8,949 people in Gohpur will receive the land pattas.