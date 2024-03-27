WATCH: BJP Kanpur Lok Sabha Candidate Ramesh Awasthi Mistaken Identity; Party Workers Greet Lookalike Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad

BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi was misidentified by party workers upon his arrival in Kanpur. Before he could even step out of the train coach, a person resembling him, who is also Rajya Sabha BJP MP Baburam Nishad, appeared outside. The party workers mistakenly thought he was Awasthi and started chanting and greeting the man.

A video was shared by the news agency IANS on its official social media handle x (formerly known as Twitter). The embarrassing clip has now gone viral. A viral video shows that when the Shatabdi Express arrived, BJP workers had reached the station to welcome Ramesh Awasthi, who reached the Central Station by train from Delhi. Workers can be seen started raising slogans in the name of Yogi-Modi Zindabad and Ramesh Awasthi. When the train stopped, even before the candidate came out, Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad came out, who looked similar to Ramesh Awasthi in terms of his attire and appearance.

Workers Do Not Recognize BJP Candidate:

BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi gets misidentified by party workers upon his arrival in Kanpur. Before he could even step out of the train coach, a person resembling him appeared outside, causing the party workers to mistake him for Awasthi and started chanting and greeting the man. pic.twitter.com/4KyUFYUUu7 — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2024

The enthusiastic workers of Shastri Nagar and Dabauli considered him the candidate and welcomed him by garlanding him and chanting his name. However, later, when Ramesh Awasthi came forward, he showered him with flower garlands and congratulated him on his victory in advance.

BJP has made journalist Ramesh Awasthi its candidate from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He has been given the ticket in place of current MP Satyadev Pachauri. However, shortly before the release of BJP's list, Satyadev Pachauri announced not to contest the elections and also wrote a letter to party president JP Nadda in this regard.

Meanwhile, voting for the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 13, while the votes will be counted on June 4.