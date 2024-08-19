WATCH: Bull Attacks Two Men on Bike in Delhi’s Chhatarpur, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a bull charging two motorcyclists on a busy Delhi road has gone viral. The frightening incident occurred in the Chhatarpur area and was captured by onlookers.

A bull charged at a motorbike rider on Delhi’s Chhatarpur road, causing chaos. Bystanders intervened to help as pedestrians scrambled to avoid the danger.#Delhi#Chhatarpur#Bull#Viral#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/Spp2RTfN18 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 19, 2024

The video shows the bull targeting the passenger of the motorcycle, pushing the bike forward with its horns. Bystanders, including a police officer, intervened to protect the bikers and drive the animal away.

The reason for the bull's aggressive behavior is unknown. The incident has renewed concerns about the increasing number of stray animals on city streets.