WATCH: Pitbull Attacks 15-Year-Old in Ghaziabad, Shocking Incident Caught on Camera

A 15-year-old boy in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked by a neighbour's pit bull on Tuesday afternoon. CCTV footage captured the incident, which shows the boy, Altaf, being mauled by the dog.

Watch video here:

Altaf is seen kicking and struggling to get the dog off him. Someone also throws water from the balcony to distract the animal. Altaf manages to get up and run for safety with the dog still in pursuit. The video shows him reaching a door and trying to get inside as stray dogs charge at the pit bull, allowing Altaf to enter the house.

According to media reports, the Municipal Corporation took custody of the dog after the attack. Altaf is currently hospitalized in Delhi. No formal complaint has been filed.

This attack follows several recent dog bite incidents in Delhi. Last month, a 7-year-old girl was injured by a pit bull in Shahadra's Jagatpuri area. Earlier that month, a 2-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Central Delhi. There have also been reports of dog attacks on an auto-rickshaw driver and a 2-year-old girl in northeast Delhi.