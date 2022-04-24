Watch! PM Modi tries his hand at multiple musical instruments on occasion of Rongali Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried his hand at multiple musical instruments as he participated in a program organized on the occasion of Rongali Bihu at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi.

PM Modi had last week taken to Twitter to greet people on the occasion of Bihu, Baisakhi, Odia New Year, Tamil New Year Puthandu, Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.Extending his wishes on Assamese New Year, PM Modi had tweeted: “Happy Bohag Bihu! The special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone’s life.”

