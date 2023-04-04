Watch: Rahul Gandhi questions Adani's Rs 20,000 crore shell company

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has brought up the topic of Adani's alleged Rs 20,000 crore in shell companies, questioning the origin of the funds. Gandhi responded to media inquiries regarding the BJP's accusations of 'judiciary pressure' after he filed an appeal in Surat court against his conviction on Monday. When asked for his opinion on the BJP's claim that the Congress was attempting to influence the judiciary, Gandhi posed this question before the media.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi answers on BJP allegations of "Congress pressurising judiciary" and speaks on Adani row as he arrives at the AICC office. pic.twitter.com/U18YTLrkbQ — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Gandhi, who had just arrived at AICC headquarters, was asked posed question about BJP's jibe when he said, "There are Rs 20,000 crore in Adani's shell company. Whom does it belong to? Who's money is it," he asked. He was visibly irked.