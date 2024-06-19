WATCH: SpiceJet Passengers Made to Wait in Flight Without AC for an Hour Amid Severe Heatwave in Delhi; Airline Responds

NEW DELHI: Passengers aboard SpiceJet flight SG 486 from Delhi to Darbhanga faced distressing conditions as the air conditioning remained inactive for over an hour during a scorching heatwave. Reports indicate that passengers, including the elderly and young children, suffered discomfort and symptoms of heat exhaustion due to the lack of ventilation and oppressive heat inside the aircraft.

SpiceJet has issued a media statement after reports and videos went viral that the AC was not working for over an hour on a flight scheduled to travel from Delhi to Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/kXeHhfaelm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2024

In response to these concerns, SpiceJet issued a statement addressing the situation. The airline clarified that the air conditioning system was operational throughout the flight, with thorough verification upon arrival in Darbhanga. A SpiceJet spokesperson explained, "SpiceJet flight SG 476 from Delhi to Darbhanga on June 19, scheduled for departure at 11 am, took off on time without delays. The air conditioning functioned normally during the flight, which was confirmed upon reaching Darbhanga. During boarding in Delhi, the AC experienced initial inefficiency due to extreme weather conditions and open aircraft doors during boarding, not via the aerobridge. However, normal cooling resumed after boarding completion."

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to experience an extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring well above seasonal norms. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the already severe water crisis in the region. Hospitals in Delhi-NCR are witnessing an increase in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, prompting doctors to advise vulnerable individuals to avoid outdoor activities.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported at least 56 heatstroke-related deaths across multiple states, with a significant number of cases and hospital admissions due to heat-related ailments. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued heatwave conditions in various parts of North India, although a gradual decrease is anticipated with the approach of a western disturbance.