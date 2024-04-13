WATCH: Student Dragged Out of Car and Beaten by Group of Men in Noida, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A video circulating on social media shows a group of young men assaulting another young man near Amity University in Noida. The exact date of the incident is unknown. The 47-second viral video depicts three men pulling the victim from a white Toyota Fortuner near the M3M building.

Read Also | WATCH: Pitbull Attacks 15-Year-Old in Ghaziabad, Shocking Incident Caught on Camera

A woman, believed to be a friend of the victim, is seen attempting to intervene. After the attackers fled the scene, the woman retrieved the victim's shoes and helped him to his feet. Local media reports identified the victim as a student at Amity University. The car has Delhi license plates.

Police have reportedly made contact with the victim, who is currently in Chandigarh. The motive behind the assault remains unclear.