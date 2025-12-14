Watch: Toxic Smog Blankets Delhi’s Anand Vihar as City Grapples with Severe AQI

Delhi's air quality level is sharply deteriorating and Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked stage III restriction under GRAP across the Delhi-NCR. The city's pollution is in 'Severe' category. On Sunday, visuals around Anand Vihar area of Delhi show the condition of the city as the layer of thick toxic smog engulfs the city.

According to Central Pollution board, AQI around the area is 491 and categorised as 'Severe'. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.

Watch: Anand Vihar area under thick layer of toxic smoke

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals around Anand Vihar area as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 491, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).



CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has… pic.twitter.com/NIzvdymCwV — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Delhi Directorate of Education has ordered hybrid classes for students up to Class IX and XI across all schools (excluding class 10th), including private schools. The national capital of India is under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4.

"Accordingly, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decide to invoke all actions under Stage-IV ('Severe +'AQI of Delhi >450) of extant schedule of GRAP (read with paras 6, 7 & 8 below), with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concemed in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I, II and III actions already in force," circular issued on Saturday by Delhi government.

Work From Home For Offices

Due to worsening air quality, Delhi offices, including government offices, must implement a 50% work-from-home policy. This measure, previously enacted on November 24th following GRAP-3 implementation but later revoked, is being reinstated as Delhi's AQI reached 441 at 6 pm after being recorded at 431 at 4 pm. The CAQM has invoked Stage-IV of GRAP, effective immediately, across the entire NCR, in addition to the existing Stages I, II, and III measures.