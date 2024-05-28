Water Crisis in Delhi: Atishi Urges Delhites to Use Water Rationally Amidst Acute Heatwave; Warns of Possible Fines for Excessive Usage (Watch)

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday, May 28, urged the people of the National Capital to use water rationally whether there is a shortage in that area or not. If the appeal is not effective, the Delhi government will introduce a fine for wasting water.

"Whoever is getting sufficient water should not use it wastefully. I appeal to everyone to not wash their cars with open pipes. If this public appeal is not effective, then we may have to introduce a fine on excess use of water," said Atishi.

Atishi On Water Supply in Delhi:

Atishi On Water Supply in Delhi:

"Delhi is going through an acute heatwave and Haryana is releasing very little amount of water in Delhi," she added.

Water Supply to be Affected in Parts of Delhi on May 29

Water supply in various parts of Delhi will be affected for 24 hours from 10:00 am on May 29 to 10:00 am on May 30 due to shifting of 200 mm dia air valves on 1500mm dia twin raw water main feeding to Dwarka WTP near Karala-Kanjhawala Road by NHAI.

The affected areas are Dwarka Sub City, Mahavir Enclave, Vijay Enclave, Uttam Nagar Group of Colonies, Pochan Pur, Bharthal , Amberahi village, Madhu Vihar , Sagar Pur, Kailash Puri, Durga Park, Mangla Puri, Raj Nagar Phase I & II, Bagdola village, Bijwasan, Dhulsiras, Binda Pur, Sewak Park, Bharat Vihar, Sita Puri , Raja Puri, Jiwan Park, Indra Park Milapnagar and Chanakya Place and adjoining areas.