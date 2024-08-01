Wayanad Landslide: Karnataka Government Will Provide Necessary Assistance to Kerala and Join Hands In the Relief Work”: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he will provide necessary assistance to Kerala, which has been shaken by the series of landslides. Speaking to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone, the Chief Minister expressed shock over the landslide incident.

The government of Karnataka will join hands with you in the relief work. Ready to provide necessary assistance. Rescue teams and supplies have been dispatched, he said. 1,000 blankets and tarpaulins have been sent as immediate relief to the victims, additionally to provide "assistance" to rescue operations and to those in need.

The Chief Minister shared the information on social media X that 2 ambulances have been dispatched to ensure timely medical support. Landslides in Wayanad have caused a lot of death and suffering. He said that whenever natural calamities occur in any part of the country, we must help each other.On the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Labor Minister Santosh Lad has gone to Wayanad, which has been heavily damaged by landslides.Relief works in flood-affected areas are all necessary for the protection of victims.

The Chief Minister has directed the Ministers to join hands with the Kerala Government to provide assistance. Santosh Lad is in constant touch with the Kerala Chief Minister's Office as he receives phone calls from Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister has instructed to take urgent and speedy measures for the rescue of Kannadigas trapped in the tragedy.