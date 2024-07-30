Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Government Declares 2-Day State Mourning, Official Functions Cancelled

The Kerala government has declared state mourning on July 30 and 31 to honor those who lost their lives in the massive landslide. All programmes of the state government have been deferred. Over 84 bodies have been recovered from the landslides that struck Kerala's hilly Wayanad district early on Tuesday. As rescue operators recover body parts from the rivers and mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy.



There are several women and children among the dead. Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped. The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rain for the district.The Indian Army was roped in as a temporary bridge that linked the affected area to a nearest town was also destroyed. The Army has mobilised four columns, including two columns ex 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two ex the DSC Centre, Kannur.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have also been mobilised, said a statement from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office. A rescue official said rescue efforts remain challenging as there was no internet connectivity in the area. State forest minister AK Saseendran said that the situation is serious, and the government has pressed all agencies to assist rescue operations.



