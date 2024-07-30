Wayanad Landslides: Karnataka Committed to Providing All Possible Help to Kerala, Says CM Siddaramaiah

In response to the tragic loss of lives due to landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday. He affirmed Karnataka's commitment to extending all possible assistance to the neighboring state during this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala in this challenging time. Let's stand united and strong," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

The death toll from the landslides in Kerala's Meppadi area surged to 84, with over 116 people reported injured on Tuesday, July 30. Rescue operations are ongoing as the Indian Army arrived at the Chooralmala landslide site around noon to assist the NDRF and state authorities with relief and rescue efforts.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in eight districts of Kerala: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts for today.

