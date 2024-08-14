Wayanad Landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Rs 6 Lakh Compensation to Kin of Deceased

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared on Wednesday that the state will provide a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the families of people who lost their lives in the devastating landslides that struck Wayanad district, resulting in more than 300 fatalities.

Vijayan stated that the Rs 6 lakh compensation will be allocated as follows: Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Relief Fund and the remaining Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). He also announced that Rs 75,000 would be allocated from the CMDRF to those who lost eyes and limbs or suffered disability up to 60 per cent in the landslides.

"We will provide Rs 6,000 as rent assistance to those affected by the Wayanad disaster, including those moving to relatives' homes. The kin of the deceased will receive Rs 6 lakhs. Those who suffered 60% physical disability will receive Rs 75,000 and those who suffered 40-50% physical disability will receive Rs 50,000. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be given to those who have sustained serious injuries. These funds will be allocated from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF)", said Pinarayi Vijayan.