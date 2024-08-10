Wayanad Landslides: PM Modi Inspects Damage in Affected Areas (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad district in Kerala to assess the damage following the recent disaster. The death toll from the tragedy, which struck the northern district on July 30, has now surpassed 400.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the international airport in Kerala around 11 a.m. and promptly took a helicopter to the landslide-affected areas. During his visit, he will meet with rescue teams and review the ongoing relief operations.

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) inspects the damage in landslides-hit areas of Wayanad, Kerala. Over 200 people were killed in the tragedy that hit the northern Kerala district on July 30.



Efforts to locate missing persons in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides are ongoing. While no new bodies were found, search teams have recovered seven body parts from various locations.

