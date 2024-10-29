Wayanad Landslides: Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP Government of Neglect in Rehabilitation Efforts

On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ramped up her campaign for the Wayanad bypoll, criticizing the BJP-led Central government for neglecting the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas in the hill district due to a lack of funding. Priyanka stated that the stance of the Narendra Modi government reflects a disregard for the people and the nation, highlighting the shortcomings in its policies over the past decade.

The Congress leader, speaking at a corner meeting at Eengapuzha here, said that policies by the Modi government always favour five to six business friends of the prime minister and do not benefit the people.

Also Read| NOTA Option Used by 12,000 Voters in 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections to Signal Dissatisfaction.

As voters prepare to head to the polls on November 13, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, contesting her first election, said the government's unfulfilled promises in the region. She is competing against LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.