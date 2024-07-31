Wayanad Landslides: Siddaramaiah Appeals to Corporate World To Contribute Generously to Kerala Victims

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on the corporate sector to make generous contributions towards the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the severe landslides in Wayanad district, Kerala.

In his message to corporate leaders, Siddaramaiah urged them to leverage their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to assist in the rebuilding of the areas impacted by the landslides.

"The scale of the disaster necessitates a coordinated and generous response from all sectors of society, particularly from corporate entities that have always been pillars of support in times of need," the CM said in his letter.

Also Read| Wayanad Landslides: Over 700 Evacuated as Armed Forces and Disaster Relief Teams Intensify Rescue Efforts.

The Karnataka government has established a dedicated task force to oversee and ensure transparency in the relief efforts. They are actively seeking contributions to provide immediate assistance and support long-term rehabilitation for the affected regions.

The Kerala government has reported that the death toll from the Wayanad landslides has risen to 148. The catastrophic landslides occurred early Tuesday morning in the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village, Meppadi Panchayat, at approximately 2:00 AM and 4:10 AM, respectively.