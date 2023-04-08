WB: ISF leaders stopped from entering violence-hit Rishra in West Bengal

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 8 : Leaders of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), a Muslim outfit, were stopped from entering violence-hit Rishra town of West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday.

Speaking to , an ISF leader, who was part of the delegation, said, "The situation here is not that bad. Some political forces are trying to stoke tension and violence. Locals of Rishra are peace-loving and united but some people did try to incite trouble here. Our objective was to go to Rishra and talk to the local administration on the prevailing situation."

"We believe in our Constitution and take a lot of pride in it. so, if the administration asks us not to visit a particular place, we won't dispute that and take the law into our hands," he added.

On the violent clashes and rioting that broke out recently in Howrah and Hooghly districts during the Ram Navami celebrations and after, the ISF leader said, "The incidents have scarred both the communities and have put fear in their minds. We just wanted to ask the local administration why they haven't been able to restore normalcy and calm to the town yet."

Following the clashes and stone-pelting at police personnel around Ram Navami, a sizeable contingent of security personnel was deployed in the area.

A clash erupted during a Shobha Yatra (march) taken out by BJP supporters in Hooghly on April 2.

The day after, on April 3, a fresh incident of stone-pelting in Rishra town forced the Eastern Railway to suspend all suburban and long-distance express train services to and from Rishra railway station.

